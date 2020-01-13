Fortune 500 company to bring tech jobs in Nashville expansion

The Accenture logo is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26, 2019. – Phone makers will focus on foldable screens and the introduction of blazing fast 5G wireless networks at the world’s biggest mobile fair as they try to reverse a decline in sales of smartphones. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Fortune-500 company will expand to Nashville later this year and will bring 165 new tech jobs with it.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that Accenture will expand with a new space in the Sylvan Supply Project at the former Madison Mill site at Sylvan Park.

“Accenture’s decision to invest in Nashville reinforces Middle Tennessee’s booming economy and growing number of high-quality jobs. Our pro-growth policies continue to appeal to global businesses, and I thank Accenture for creating 165 jobs and opening up new employment opportunities for residents in this region,” said Gov. Lee.

The company currently has offices in more than 200 cities and 50 countries.

There’s no word yet on the exact opening date.