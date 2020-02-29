Fifth+Broadway: A look inside Nashville’s soon to be “mini city”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With an opening date of Summer 2020, Fifth and Broadway, the downtown mixed-use development is almost complete.

“I see this being the place to be,” said GM Tom Miller with Brookfield Properties.

The more than 6-acre property used to be the home of the Nashville Convention Center.

“So this is the entrance to the office tower,” said Miller. “You really get a sense for the scale when you walk in.”

The property will feature two food halls, one in the office building known as 501 Commerce, the other will be in the main building just off-Broadway.

“So we are going to be connecting the north end of the food hall to the south end of the food hall,” said Miller.

Some of the restaurants that have already signed on to open in 5th and Broadway include Hattie B’s, Slim and Huskies and Jeni’s Ice Cream with more expected.

“I think folks that are from Nashville know and recognize those names,” Said Miller.

There are 14 restaurant and retail tenants that have been announced with many more on the way.

A look down from the second floor and you will see the pedestrian walkway which will give you access to some of the retail stores.

On the top floor, you will find another massive open space which Miller says will be a wine bar.

The top floor open balcony area will feature a large stage and plenty of great views of downtown.

“They even have some VIP platforms up on either side so you get some vantage points up there,” said Miller.

The National Museum of African American Music will also call 5th and Broadway home.

For more information on the property, click here.