Fifth + Broadway changing the way Nashville lives, works and plays

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — In the heart of all the action the gleaming towers of Fifth + Broadway stand as one of the largest mixed-use developments in the history of Nashville.

“There’s the face of the Ryman right in front of you, and you can see the landmark AT&T in the back there. And look, there’s tootsies.”

Tom Miller, General Manager of Brookfield Properties, took News 2’s Alex Denis on a tour of the project so grand it enticed the former UT grad to move back from California.

“This is an opportunity that comes along once in a lifetime.”

News 2 tour of Fifth + Broadway

Sitting on the 6.2 acres that once held the old Convention Center, the project blends residential living with office space, retail, and dining. It was a concept born from a simple sketch on a napkin.

“How this came from a napkin and seeing it come to life. It’s been emotional for a lot of folks and everybody involved,” said Miller.

Deemed essential work, Covid-19 hasn’t slowed building progress. “We’re going to dart back here where it’s still a construction zone.”

The crews have managed to hit all their deadlines as the 2.4M acres of gross square footage takes shape. The residential tower is now welcoming tenants. The office space, which will house global asset management firm Alliance Bernstein, opens later this month. Plus, guests can tour the National Museum of African American Music this Fall. With a major influx of people expected, “Parking is a big deal,” admitted Miller.

An 800 capacity public parking garage sits below the buildings with another 900 spaces available on evenings and weekends. The exit brings you here, “Right across from the Bridgestone,” Miller said pointing.

The path is a brick street- a nod to the city’s history. “You think of those famous alleyways in Nashville,” Miller said recalling, “Arcade Alley, Printers Alley, and Bankers Alley.”

The final phase of the project is slated to open in Spring 2021. “This is not your traditional food court.” It’s an almost 60,000 square foot food hall with 23 unique vendors along with fine dining.

“This is the area you’re most excited about?” asked Alex. “As somebody who works downtown, I am thrilled,” responded Miller. “If your team can’t find you, note- he’ll be here!”

An outdoor breezeway, which can be heated, connects to a rooftop music venue that holds 2,000 people as well as a 45-foot screen to live stream events.

“You really feel like you’re connected and part of the action.” Miller believes that action will pack Lower Broadway again as soon as the City says it’s safe.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2020 reports.