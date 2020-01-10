Facebook eyeing Gallatin for new data facility

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lot of secrecy surrounds a very popular tech company eyeing Sumner County for a facility, News 2 has confirmed it is in fact Facebook.

While several sources say the project has not been officially announced, it’s one of many big companies creating more revenue in Middle Tennessee.

“Companies look at a lot of factors, they look at available land, energy sources, transportation networks, workforce, and the confidentiality is really based on competition,” Tennessee Chamber of Commerce CEO Bradley Jackson told News 2, “Neighboring states like Kentucky and Georgia will come in if they hear and will try to up the ante, so confidentiality is important to make sure that Tennessee can be competitive in this environment.”

The Nashville Business Journal reported the secret project ‘Woolhawk’ was, in fact, a Facebook data center Thursday; News 2 was able to confirm that information Friday.

The facility would be near Gallatin Industrial Park off Airport Road.

Although Facebook tells News 2 they’re not ready to announce any official projects, similar data centers in Georgia and Alabama bring about 100 high paying jobs.

These jobs would be in addition to Amazon announcing several facilities in and around Nashville bringing thousands of jobs.

Mitsubishi announced a new headquarters in Franklin and Google is coming to Clarksville.

“They produce high wage jobs,” Jackson said, “There’s a significant capital investment and also research and development that really ripples the entire economy.”

And the state of Tennessee is already feeling that ripple.

“When you look at the state revenue growth alone… we are in the fourth month of our fiscal year, and we have already over-collected almost $300 million dollars above what they estimated we would collect,” Jackson explained, “So the growth of new companies coming in makes a tremendous difference in that being able to happen, that a lot of other states just really don’t have.”

Gallatin city council members say this project has not come across their table for any votes as of yet.

However Sumner County commissioners say in 2018, they voted on a project under a different name that freed up the land for a “non-manufacturing tech firm.”