Experts: Housing demand likely won’t stop anytime soon

Nashville real estate continues to soar. Demand is high, which in turn, is boosting home values and sales.

A new analysis from Zillow shows this demand will likely stay for years to come and it all stems from our past.

Long-term financial impacts from the Great Recession, years of low construction and recent price growth has made it harder to afford a home.



According to Zillow, homes are flying off the market 10 days faster than they were last year, the median sale price has risen more than ten percent and the real estate company is predicting Nashville home values will grow by roughly eight percent in the next year.

“When you look at being 30 percent down from last year, what we had for inventory, it’s unbelievable,” Jeff Checko said, realtor with The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX . “I think all of my colleges and myself included practicing in the marketplace are seeing multiple offer situations among most price points, even into the million plus range.”

There are several factors in play here:

1. Millennials are entering the peak homeownership age.

2. Interest rates are extremely low

3. A large number of families are re-evaluating housing needs due to COVID-19.

“There’s still, believe it, or not, pent up demand for housing as a result of the great recession,” Glynn said.

“For buyers it means the market will continue to be very competitive and that will mean homes might not last in the market very longa matter of days rather than weeks or months and that homes may sell at or above list prices,” Chris Glynn, Senior Economist, Zillow said.



There are 5.7 million “missing” households since household formation rates dropped during and after the Great Recession, representing Americans who are living with parents into adulthood or doubling up with roommates instead of moving out on their own or with a partner. Those millions of missing households are likely to boost housing demand for at least the next several years as many look to get into their first home, especially as the large Millennial generation is aging into peak homebuying age.



“It’s a really interesting thing, it gives you even more confidence [in the market.]”

Confidence, among so much uncertainty? We’ll take it.

