Crews top out first tower at Broadwest development, sales gallery for condos is now open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mixed-use community continues to rise on a full city block in Midtown.

Broadwest is a 1.2 million-square-foot, urban, mixed-use community at 1600 West End Avenue, located where Broadway and West End Avenues meet.

News 2 visited the site nearly a year ago.

Now, one of two towers has been topped out in an area some say was starved for development. News 2 returned this week to see the progress construction crews have made amid the pandemic.

“When you see the glass go up on the outside of the building and see it really reflect Nashville its really spectacular it gives you goosebumps,” said Zach Goodyear of Village Real Estate.

Propst Development, LLC, is developing Broadwest. When completed in 2021, Broadwest will include a 21-story office tower. A second 34-story tower will include 196 high-end condominiums anchored by a 237-room luxury Conrad Hotel by Hilton.





The two towers will be connected by an additional 125,000 square feet of retail and creative office space and anchored by a 1.5-acre plaza, with seven levels of parking underneath.

“When we saw the site, you’re right, it was a big hole in the ground that had a lot of protentional, Ben Hughey, said, Construction Manager of Propst Development. “We moved really quickly to buy it because we felt it was a really good location and to do what we wanted to do to create an urban community in downtown Nashville, it’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time and its really fun to see it now where it is.”

More than 500 workers have been working tirelessly on-site, now, the Residences at Broadwest sales gallery is open for business.

The sales gallery is located at 113 17th Ave, there, potential buyers can see what’s included in each residence. The sales gallery is open to prospective residents with tours available by appointment and with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

“Nashville is still in its infancy in terms of high rise living right and so other peer cities have a lot more product to choose from, Nashville just isn’t there,” said Goodyear. “Most of the cranes you see going up are rental apartments so what makes this unique, obviously, it’s an opportunity to purchase something to own something in a space that is super convenient.”

The Residences at Broadwest offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, ranging in size from 908 square feet to 1,951 square feet. Nine penthouse residences are available, ranging from 1,903 square feet to 4,455 square feet. Pricing for the private residences starts in the mid-$500,000s and estimated completion is the third quarter of 2021. Condos start around $500,000 and go up from there.

Goodyear says residents at the condos will be the first in the city to have access to hotel services; including room service and house keeping.

“it’s a level that Nashville hasn’t seen yet, so we’re super excited about that,” said Goodyear.