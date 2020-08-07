Crews break ground on new multifamily housing complex in the Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Come June 2022, the Gulch will get another building.

Hoar Construction announced today that it has broken ground on a new multifamily housing complex in the upscale Gulch district of Nashville, Tennessee.

The ten-story luxury apartment, Aspire Gulch, will accommodate floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms.

The project is located on a two-acre parcel between Division Street and Main Street and adjacent to Interstate 40. The building will include 360 units available for rent, a rooftop swimming pool, a 507-space parking garage, and a “jam room” featuring soundproofing capabilities for residents to use for music creation and production.

Work crews demolished two buildings that previously occupied the area before completing other necessary site prep work.





Niles Bolton Associates is serving as lead architect for Aspire Gulch. Other project partners include Ellinwood + Machado, Phillips Graddick Engineering, and Civil Site Design Group.

