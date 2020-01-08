Chick-fil-A coming to One Bellevue Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Chick-fil-A has confirmed plans for a new location in Bellevue.

It will be located at the One Bellevue Place shopping center.

The company said the restaurant is set to open in May 2020 along Highway 70 South, about five miles away from the closest location on Charlotte Pike.

Chick-fil-A released a statement to News 2, which reads:

“Chick-fil-A is happy to announce that we will be opening a new location in Nashville at One Bellevue Place. The new location, located at 7620 US 70 South, is tentatively planned to open mid May. We look forward to continuing to work with the City of Nashville and are excited by the prospect of joining this vibrant neighborhood. We look forward to the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.

