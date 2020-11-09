Change in White House could change Nashville’s white-hot housing market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A change in the White House could shakeup Nashville’s white-hot housing market.

As historic demand continues and both inventory and interest rates remain extremely low President-elect Joe Biden’s $640 billion housing plan is an ambitious one.

One of his biggest campaign promises is to help more Americans become homeowners with plans to give first-time homebuyers a down payment tax credit of up to $15,000 for use at the time of purchase.

Realtor and broker Jeff Checko described Biden’s bid to the White House as a tremor offshore.

“We don’t know when the wave of reaction comes and what it’s going to look like and how big the wave will be,” said Checko, “Nobody knows.”

In addition to the $15,000 tax credit, Biden has also proposed creating a national standard for appraising homes to make sure properties in communities of color wouldn’t be assessed for less than similar homes in comparable white neighborhoods, according to Realtor.com.

“I think those initiatives are always a good idea but we’ve seen in the past it’s important to be invested in your property the default rates stay lower when people have to earn homeownership as opposed to it being a right,” said Checko.

More people who own homes leads to fewer homes, it’s a problem we’re already experiencing in greater Nashville— low inventory.

“As far as what happens as a result of Biden when it comes to inventory I think here locally were going to see issues with inventory as interest rates remain low.”

Zillow’s most recent housing report shows in Greater Nashville:

Homes typically went under contract after 35 days, 5 days faster than last year.

Total inventory is now down 30.2% year over year and down 6.1% compared to last month.

The median list price is up 5.1% year over year to $377,575

The median sale price the week ending Sept. 12 was $319,306, 6.7% higher than a year earlier.

“When you see capitol gains rumored to go up to you know to 20 percent to 37 percent for high earners at some point you suppress the ability or the willingness to take risk so that could also affect inventory if people who want to build things or renovate things start going to the sidelines because the risk isn’t worth it for the tax exposure and you may not see as much product available.”

Yet, Biden promises to increase the supply, lower the cost and improve the quality of housing for all Americans.

Biden says his housing plan will be paid for by raising taxes on corporations and large financial institutions. Specifically, approximately $300 billion of the housing plan is devoted to new construction and is encompassed in the $1.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

