Car parts distributor to create 250 jobs at new Wilson County facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Georgia company that distributes automotive and industrial parts will invest $50 million in a new Lebanon facility that will bring 250 jobs to Wilson County.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development reported Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Co. expects the new distribution center to create the jobs over five years.

The new Wilson County facility will supply auto parts to approximately 300 NAPA Auto Parts stores.

“As our economy continues to recover, major investments like this from Genuine Parts Company are even more vital for our state. I’d like to thank such a storied company for investing in Wilson County and being part of our efforts to get Tennessee’s economy back on track,” said Governor Bill Lee

The company distributes automotive parts to a network of 6,000 NAPA Auto Parts stores in the U.S., with additional automotive operations in Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

“We were pleased to open our newest U.S. Automotive distribution center in Lebanon in September. This operation is a 325,000-square-foot distribution center equipped with systems and efficiencies to enable high productivity and the service of over 300 NAPA stores. We appreciate the tremendous support of everyone involved in this project, including TNECD,” said Dan Mueller, SVP, Global Supply Chain, NAPA/ U.S. Automotive Parts Group of GPC.

Construction on the Lebanon facility is essentially complete and was initially operational in September 2020. The build-out of the internal operations remains underway and will continue for several more months.

“Wilson County wishes to express its appreciation to NAPA officials, the State of Tennessee and to all members of its economic team who have worked diligently to make this announcement possible. We believe the addition of an international recognized industry such as NAPA further validates the many locational, business and quality of life advantages found in our community. Wilson County and our cities look forward to many years of mutual success and growth,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

The company also distributes industrial parts throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.