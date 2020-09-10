Capitol View continues to grow despite COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s more than just a collection of buildings. Capitol View, located in the North Gulch section of downtown Nashville, has become one of the top destinations to live, work and play. Despite some hardships caused by the pandemic, developers are moving forward with big plans.

When the Boyle Investment Company signed on to the project in 2011, the bar was set high.

“We were asked to dream big by Northwestern Mutual, our partner, to create an urban pedestrian-friendly environment that would create a sense of place and neighborhood and I think we’ve accomplished that,” said Jeff Haynes, a managing partner for Boyle.

Haynes said COVID-19 has slowed down the hustle and bustle. “We were worried most of our office workers have not been in the buildings since mid-March, so without the workers in the buildings, the retailers have struggled.”

The district is more than just a place to work, which is why companies like HCA Healthcare and Lifeway Christian Resources expressed interest in coming back. Haynes hopes before 2021.

Despite businesses temporarily closing earlier this year, the desire to be in the heart of downtown is still there.

“We signed a new retail lease last week and we signed a new office lease last week, so we are still seeing demand,” said Haynes.

The ten-story Hampton Inn & Suites Hotel recently opened for business. Publix Supermarket, who first welcomed customers last October, has increased its sales by more than 50% since March. All of their apartments are 95% leased.

To keep up with demand, plans are being finalized to build 330 more apartments at the northeast corner of 10th and Lifeway Plaza, located across the street from Frankie Pierce Park.

“We’ve really tried to become deeply ingrained in the neighborhood and we are seeing that now and the benefits from people from Hope Gardens walking to Publix, all walking to grab lunch,” said Haynes.

The company said COVID-19 will continue to impact business for the next 12 to 24 months. However, the groundbreaking for the new apartments is still on schedule. Construction will begin in the Spring of 2021.

