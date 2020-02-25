Brentwood votes to purchase 90-acre farm for greenspace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Brentwood City Commission approved the purchase of more than 50 acres of land for new greenspace within the city Monday night.

The land on Old Smyrna Road, which is owned by the Sensing family, will become Windy Hill Park. The park will serve around 2,000 households in the northern part of the city.

The proposal will go before city board and then back to the Brentwood City Commission for final approval next month.

RELATED: Brentwood leaders discuss purchasing land for future park

(Photo: WKRN)

Brentwood Mayor, Rhea Little, III told News 2 he’s excited about the possibility the greenspace gets the green light, as it’s been on his radar for years.

“This will be another diamond in our crown,” he said Thursday.

The city hopes to purchase the land for 5.2 million dollars. Funding, if approved, would come from a combination of the city’s general fund, development taxes and $150,000 already raised by the non-profit group Brentwood Green Space.

The Sensing family intends to place the other 38 acres of the property, which includes the historic home, the pond, and outbuildings, into a conservation easement that will ensure the permanent preservation of all 90 acres.

(Photo: WKRN)

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2020 reports.