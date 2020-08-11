Amazon hires first 1,000 employees in Nashville

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amazon announced the hiring of its 1000 employee in Nashville on Tuesday.

The comes just two years after the tech giant announced it would bring 5,000 corporate and technology jobs to music city.

To date, Amazon has created more than 12,000 full-time jobs in our state. The company has invested $8.9 billion dollars since 2010 and hiring is ongoing.

Holly Sullivan, Head of Worldwide Economic Development for Amazon said they are building over 5,000 positions within Nashville.

if you are interested in applying for a job with amazon, click here.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2020 reports.