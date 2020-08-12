Amazon expands in Wilson and Rutherford Counties, building 2 new delivery stations

WILSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Technology titan, Amazon, is expanding yet again, this time to Wilson and Rutherford Counties.

The new delivery stations will be located in Lebanon and La Vergne and will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in Wilson and Rutherford Counties.

Amazon officials said the two stations will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 dollars per hour and offering a variety of benefits starting day one.

“This is more opportunity for our residents and residents throughout Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee, it gives them the opportunity to not just get back to work but to also invest in themselves with a future career, whether it be with Amazon or moving forward with all of their benefit opportunities,” said Jason Cole, the Mayor of the city of La Vergne.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. Amazon currently has more than 150 delivery stations in the US.

The City of La Vergne is excited to announce the company coming to La Vergne under the name “Project Watson.”

The new delivery station will be located at the new Park 24 complex.

The facilities are expected to be completed and officially open later this year.

“We’re continuing to show La Vergne is the place for business to come in Rutherford Co and Middle Tennessee,” Mayor Cole said.

