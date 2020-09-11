A first look inside ‘The Place at Fifth and Broadway’ apartments dubbed best ‘seat’ in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A piece of the massive puzzle, part of one of Nashville’s biggest mixed-use developments, is now complete.

Luxury living on lower Broadway, just a stone’s throw away from Nashville’s famed honky tonks.

News 2 gives you a first-hand look inside The Place at Fifth and Broadway.

“Breathtaking would be the word,” said Tom Miller, the GM of the 5th and Broad development,” I mean, you’re talking about one of the most exciting locations, not only in the city of Nashville but the state of Tennessee.

Miller says it’s been a labor of love for a number of years—a concept, built from a napkin, the general contractor Skanska helped make it a reality.

“To see it come from that point to where it is today is rewarding,” said Miller.

The 34-floor residential tower is part of Nashville’s massive 5th and Broadway project, equipped with stunning views, 381 residential units, 14 penthouses, and five guest suites.

The eighth level houses all of the amenities including the work hub, lounge, fitness center, recording room, screening room, dog run and wash, the luxurious pool area, and again, those five guest suites.

“They’ve got the opportunity to reserve those spots for friends and fam, it’s exclusive, they can stay here and be a part of the action.”

“I think given everything going on in the world right now, we’ve been stunning with how great the interest has been,” said Miller, adding, there’s nothing like this building.

He says ‘The Place’ is all about elevated fun, it’s eclectic and unique. Really, it’s quite a change for lower Broadway.

“We wanted to do something that struck a balance, an extension of all the great offers down here, you know, it builds on the proposition of lower Broad in Nashville. An opportunity for folks to call Nashville home and have a reason to come downtown.”

Now, Miller says ‘The Place’ is a reason to stay.

The brand new luxury rentals are open and leasing, with tenants already moving in.

Apartments range in size, starting around $1,600 for a studio and going up from there. One, two, three-bedroom, or penthouse apartments are available as well.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2020 reports.