120-day moratorium proposed for Antioch area apartment construction

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new Metro Council bill proposes putting a freeze on building permits for three districts for a four-month period.

Districts 28, 29 and 32 could face a 120-day moratorium on multi-family developments with a new ordinance, sponsored by Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher.

“This bill proposal is going to send the wrong message,” Antioch Resident George Brown said. “Somehow we need to embrace it as opposed to telling all the developers we’re closed for business.”

The ordinance states the reasoning four-month proposed freeze was because of “increasing pressures upon existing infrastructure, public facilities and services.”

Brown says while growth is becoming an issue for Nashville and it’s surrounding areas, infrastructure should be addressed separately from development.

“If we need sewer lines fixed, or water lines fixed I would hope they would be in the process of getting fixed anyways,” Brown said.

Longtime Antioch resident Nathaniel Foli says the freeze could be good for the increased traffic he sees along Bell Road.

“It becomes too much because it brings a lot of people around,” Foli said. “Especially at the traffic light when you can’t move it’s very frustrating.”

Foli even suggesting it become a longer moratorium than just four months. Brown agrees, suggesting that is not enough time to make a difference in infrastructure needs.

Brown has reached out to all three district council members represented in the ordinance. None of them returned his calls, or wished to speak with News 2 when we reached out on Monday.

The first reading on the proposed moratorium will be heard at the upcoming council meeting on Thursday.