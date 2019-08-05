Zillow Offers launches in Nashville, Offers cash for homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Zillow entered the iBuying market Monday, launching its new program Zillow Offers in Nashville.

Nashvillians looking to sell their home can now go online and request a cash offer from Zillow to buy their home.

Nashville is the 15th market where Zillow now directly buys homes, prepares them for sale and quickly puts them back on the market.

All you have to do is go to Zillow.com/Offers, answer a few questions about your home, upload some pictures and an obligation-free cash offer will arrive in your inbox within 48 hours.

With the Zillow Offers program, Zillow takes care of repairs and there’s no need to clean since there’s no need to show your home. In addition, Zillow Offers gives sellers the flexibility to choose their close date.

When it comes to home sales, a local broker will represent Zillow in each transition. Gary Ashton, with REMAX Advantage, is that local broker.

“It allows you to close when you want to close,” Ashton said. “It takes away that need for you to prep your home – doing open houses, doing last minute things and it allows you to get your dream address without the stress.”

However, time is money– the convenience comes with a cost. Zillow charges the seller a service fee, around 7 percent, in exchange for avoiding the hassle, time commitment and uncertainty of a traditional home sale.

Since Zillow Offers launched just over a year ago. More than 100,000 sellers have requested an offer from Zillow to buy their home.

