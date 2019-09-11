Well-known factory in Clarksville to be torn down in hopes of creating new opportunities for city

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An extremely important piece of real estate in Clarksville will soon have a major impact on the downtown area, close to Austin Peay State University.

For nearly 80 years, the Vulcan Corporation stood strong — boosting Clarksville’s economy for decades. The company is best known for manufacturing rubber heels.

Soon, it will be torn down and built back up as a catalyst in the community.

“There seems to be quite a buzz from everyone about the future of this site,” Hi Lewis, the First Vice President of Brokerage at Chas. Hawkins Co.

The 30-acre site is located on College street, some call it the ‘front door’ to downtown Clarksville and it will soon have developers knocking.

“This is not just another manufacture coming in and running the building, this is going to be a flat piece of land for someone to come in with a blank slate and really do what they want with this site,” Hi Lewis, the first VP of brokerage at Chas. Hawkins real estate said, who is one of the listing brokers.

He told News 2 the city, planning department, housing agencies, and both the city and county mayor all have an extremely close eye on this site and how it will be developed.

Lewis notes there are around 32,000 cars that travel up and down College street per day, so his goal is to have something for those commuters to stop into and spend money in.

“To see what this would do to not only both sides of north and south college street, but across the street as well,” Jeff Truitt said, CEO of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council. “We’d like to see how that evolves.” ​

Truitt pictures the future property as a new mixed-use or commercial development.

It’s a big property with an even bigger future.

“We don’t know what it’s going to be but whatever it’s going to be will be an improvement of what it is today and the hope is that it can be a catalyst for improving and upgrading the front door to Clarksville,” Lewis said.

Lewis tells us developers will soon be putting together plans and submitting bids to purchase the property. An exact timeline, right now, isn’t clear.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2019 reports.