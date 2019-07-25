‘We knew they’d be back’ Contested proposed development nearly doubles in Murfreesboro

A battle brews in Murfreesboro, with several quiet neighborhoods in the balance.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A battle brews in Murfreesboro, with several quiet neighborhoods in the balance.

We first met Louie Garcia last December, who’s lived along Cason Trail Road for nearly eight years.

He and neighbors came out in droves back then, fighting a proposed development covering a large forested plot up the road, with 384 total units.

That project, brought by Brian Burns with Blue Sky Construction, and Huddleston-Steele Engineering, was ultimately tabled.

Garcia would breathe a brief sigh of relief.

“We’re not anti-growth, we just don’t like the density,” he noted. “We knew they weren’t gonna quit, we knew they’d be back.”

The battle has begun again, with a new zoning change application this month. The landmass for the project has now nearly doubled, and the units have ballooned from 384 to at least 677.

“That is going to completely change the character of every single neighborhood that this project is dumping its traffic into,” said Barbara Higgins, who lives near the proposed site.

The developer, Brian Burns tells News 2 the units in the new plan won’t be nearly as congested per acre, and 40% of the property will be used as green space. They also believe the project will provide much needed affordable housing.

But neighbors see traffic trouble and a host of other issues.

“You’ll see when you go out of the area, traffic’s nightmare,” said Garcia.

“It’s not just traffic,” added Higgins. “It’s construction impacts, it’s wildlife impacts, it’s impacts to the parks and the greenway.”

They and others are now banding together, with a petition online reaching more than 6500 people.

