Vertis Green Hills contributes to area’s growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You may have caught our report earlier this week about certain Nashville neighborhoods seeing major spikes in rent, Green Hills, specifically, seen an increase of more than 50 percent.

Many attribute the growth to The Vertis Green Hills, with 310 apartments, where the starting rent is around $1,800.



Now that the build is complete and all restaurants and office tenants are moved in, many in Green Hills are noticing, the area has surely changed.

A man who perhaps has noticed it most, is Clint McDowell, who stands near the Starbucks on Hillsboro Pike across from the mall, every day. He’s sold the contributor there since 2010.

Since then, he’s built a relationship with his customers, but the names and faces are getting harder to recognize as more people move to the area.

Many of those new faces are moving into The Vertis, a building that’s changed the heart of Green Hills.

“It’s changed a lot, a whole lot,” Mcdowell said. “They’re building new buildings tearing down old stuff.”

The residential tower stands about 200-feet high. Views from the 18th-floor penthouse balcony are unlike any in the area — from the rolling hills to the homes and businesses in Green Hills.

The tower offers 310 apartment rentals starting around $1,800 a month and two levels of penthouses.

Aside from amenities like a heated saltwater pool and outside bar, residents are steps away from the second building dedicated to restaurants, like Char and True Food, plus retail and office space.

“The restaurants were badly needed, the walkability was badly needed,” said Tim Downey, the CEO at Southern Land Company​. “I think we’ve really helped Green Hills and we got something started that I hope keeps going.”



Clark Cato has lived in Green Hills for 56 years. He tells us he remembers when the Vertis was a Flowermart and gas station.



“It bothers some of the older people who live here but it doesn’t bother me,” Cato said.

​”I love when it’s busy, traffic picked up, which I love,” McDowell said– which, of course, helps him sell more papers.





“It’s the beginning of turning green hills into the walkable place that so much of downtown of downtown has become and 12 south all of the other areas we started something new,” Downey said.



The Vertis officially opened in 2018, with restaurants and office tenants moving in the Spring of 2019.

