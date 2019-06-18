Vandy Children’s Hospital expands to meet patient needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monroe Carell Junior Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is expanding to meet the needs of patients.

Hospital leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the milestone.

Over the next month, patients and families will be able to utilize the new Pediatric Heart Institute on the building’s 10th floor.

Staff members said they are eager to continue serving families across the state and beyond.

“I have to say, we are very blessed to be in such a generous community,” said Kathryn Carell Brown.

“People from all over the state and outside the state gave to this project and it’s really a building that the entire Nashville community should be proud of because they helped build it.”

Hospital leaders said this is the first of four new floors included in the expansion project.

The overall project is set to cost a total of $100 million dollars.