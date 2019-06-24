Vanderbilt announces plans to demolish dorms on West End

Vanderbilt University announced its plan to demolish Carmichael West Tower 3 and 4 residence halls this summer.

According to the university, Tower 3 will be demolished on July 27 at 9 a.m., and Tower 4 will come down later this summer. The project will make way for three new residential colleges that are part of Vandy’s Academic Strategic Plan and “strengthen the undergraduate residential experience.”

“We have world-class faculty who share their expertise and knowledge in the classroom, but including them in the residential colleges allows for truly unique ways to further enrich the teaching and scholarship experiences of both our students and faculty,” said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Susan R. Wente. “Combining the learning and discovery missions of our university with our whole-person educational philosophy has created a one-of-a-kind experience for our students and faculty members, exactly as envisioned in the Academic Strategic Plan.”

The buildings, which are the tallest on campus, were completed in 1966 and 1970. The towers were named in honor of the university’s third chancellor Oliver C. Carmichael, who served from 1937-1946.

West towers saw their last residents in Spring 2019. East Towers will be open through the 2019-2020 academic year.

The implosion of the 14-story tower will take approximately seven minutes. For safety purposes, West End will be closed between 24th and 25th Avenue during the demolition.

The Nashville Fire Dept. will also use the buildings for training exercises between June 18-29, which will require lane reductions and sidewalk closures on those dates.

For more information and to watch a live stream of the implosion, visit vu.edu/towers and the FutureVU website.