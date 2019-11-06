The Nations: A hot spot for young professionals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Years ago, it was known solely for its silo. Now, thanks to Millennials and singles moving to Nashville for jobs and better pay, The Nations is thriving.

It’s a place, realtors say, young professionals, specifically single ones– are flocking.

GoBankingRates.com agrees, ranking Nashville as one of the top 20 places for Millennials to move.

“It’s taken off, it’s unbelievable,” ​ said Gretchen Fitzsimmons, a realtor with Ashton Group RE/MAX Advantage. “The Nations is probably the number one place I’m seeing a lot of growth.”

GoBankingRates.com ​says 27 percent of those living in Nashville are aged 20 to 34. Townhomes and tall and skinnies are both attractive to that age group, especially single ones.

Insurantly.com ranking Nashville as one of the top 15 places for single millennials.

“They want to be close to downtown but they want a place that has an attached garage and places with amenities,” Fitzsimmons said. ​​ “That’s where they’re flocking versus a high rise.”

Stephen Delahoussaye, a broker with Compass Real Estate, says the tall and skinnies give those moving to The Nations a sense of security at an affordable price.

“It’s basically living in a condo but having a six-foot difference between you and your neighbor which gives you a bit of privacy,” Delahoussaye said.

Yet, the homes are close enough where people experience a feeling of community.

They get more space than a high-rise downtown, with a small yard– meaning, there’s less upkeep.

​”Our generation is moving towards a minimalistic society where we want things simple, clean, and easy,” Delahoussaye said. ​​

Overall, these realtors say The Nations provides more bang for your buck.

“There’s a need for people who want to be at a lower price range but around commercial development,” Delahoussaye said. “People want to live where things are happening no matter what climate the market is in​​ The Nations specifically we have extremely large projects being developed.” ​

Head to The Nations, you’ll see. The number of breweries, coffee shops, and developments are all growing– creating a fun vibe. Plus, many of them are walkable locations.

2Aves, Axis 27 and The Flats at Silo Bend are all new developments offering brand new places to live– providing hundreds of townhomes in the area.

The average price for a property in The Nations is $335,000.