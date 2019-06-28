Tennessee panel OKs $13M in incentives for 4 companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has approved almost $13 million in economic incentives for four companies, including about $10 million for SmileDirectClub’s expansion in Nashville.

The State Funding Board approved the incentives Thursday.

Nashville-based clear teeth aligner company SmileDirect plans to add 2,010 jobs in the city with a $27.25 average hourly wage, while investing $217 million.

Germany-based ebm Pabst Inc. will receive $800,000. The electric motor and fan manufacturer aims to invest $37.3 million and create 200 jobs at a $15.39 average hourly wage in Johnson City.

Nashville-based trucking firm Western Express Inc. will receive $1.3 million to add 225 jobs in the city at a $33.89 average hourly wage, while investing $88.5 million.

Software-based bookkeeping company Pilot.com will get $773,500 to help create 455 Nashville jobs and invest $6.26 million.

