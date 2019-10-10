Spirit Airlines begins service at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A couple of new daily routes start Thursday to and from Nashville International Airport on a new carrier.

Spirit Airlines begins non-stop flights every day to and from Baltimore, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Orlando Thursday. They’ll add a route to and from Tampa beginning Nov. 5.

The airline said the flights will mean dozens of new connections throughout the country, Latin America and the Caribbean.

BNA’s President and CEO Douglas Kreulen said new carriers are exactly why the airport is focused on expanding and renovating its facilities. The airport wants to attract more carriers and provide more routes to travelers to and from Middle Tennessee, which will promote economic growth in the region.

MORE: Global economy, airport expansion will land Nashville more international flights

Spirit is known for its low fares with extra charges for carry-on bags.

Spirit is the 15th carrier to offer their services to Nashville passengers.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2019 reports.