Progress being made on Gulch building set to take Nashvillians back in time

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – In this Nashville 2019 report, we head to the Gulch, where progress is being made on the neighborhood’s newest tenant.

The mixed-use building is a sign of a future with a small touch of back in time.

The five-story, 90,000 square foot building on 11th Ave South and Pine finally has some personality after breaking ground last year. Once complete, it will have a classic look, reminiscent of the area’s industrial past.

​”It’s structured and built to kind of represent an early turn of the century building, lots of uniqueness are with the floor system, brick the windows and really add a unique element down here in the Gulch,” Kevin Williams, Nashville Business Manager, Turner Construction said.

“This will look a little more historically significant with what the Gulch used to look like when it was a working railyard,” Williams said. “The ownership and design partners have spent a lot of energy and effort to create the design details that are a little more unique.”

333 11th Ave will feature retail and restaurant space on the ground with office space on floors two through five.

The company is using new technology to re-create an older look, utilizing what’s called Cross Laminated Timber.

“We’re one of the early adopters of this system in Nashville and what it will do is really create a unique look as you look up from the floor below it will appear as if it was a wooden floor from 100 years ago,” Williams said.

In addition to the building, a quarter acre of park space will sit adjacent to the building.

333 11th Ave S is expected to wrap up in the Spring of 2020.