Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade brings new life to ever-changing area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A place once known for its guitars is bringing new life to the fast-developing Gulch neighborhood.

16-Bit Bar + Arcade and Pins Mechanical Co. opened Oct. 25 in a shared 30,000 square-foot building on the corner of Grundy and 11th Ave N, where Gibson Guitar once stood.

The space features three full bars with 24 taps, including an outdoor patio with a full 24-tap bar, three fire pits, a mezzanine with huge open skylights, and garage door openings for pull-in food truck options.

It’s all pet-friendly – both inside and outside!

Inside, Pins Mechanical Co. you’ll find more than 20 pinball machines, 16 lanes of duckpin bowling, giant Jenga, Connect Four, Foosball, bocce ball and more.

(Courtesy: Rise Brands)

On the 16-bit Bar + Arcade side, it’s a blast from the past; 30 old-school arcade games, including, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man and Space Invaders, as well as video game consoles like Nintendo & Sega.

(Courtesy: Rise Brands)

Games are free with the purchase of a beverage.

“Old school cocktails” on the menu are named for actors popular in the 1980s, including Kevin Bacon, Burt Reynolds, and Patrick Swayze. “New wave cocktails” honor female stars such as Molly Ringwald, Janet Jackson, and Cyndi Lauper.

Regular hours are Monday-Wednesday 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Thursday & Friday 4 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-2:30 a.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-1 a.m.

The location is kid-friendly until 8:00 p.m.