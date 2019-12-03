Officials say Four Seasons Hotel construction progressing ‘exceptionally well’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After celebrating their groundbreaking in June, the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences on 1st Avenue between Demonbreun and Broadway is off to a very good start, according to Joe Farrell, project director at The Congress Group.

“The construction process is progressing exceptionally well,” Farrell said.

Nearly all major utility work on city streets is complete, deep foundation work is well underway and two tower cranes are in place.

The tower will stretch 542 feet to the sky, making it one of the tallest buildings in the city. It will be the first Four Seasons Hotel in Tennessee. The closest Four Seasons right now is in Atlanta.

The soon-to-be development will stand around 40 stories high, with 143 for-sale condos and 236 hotel rooms.

The tower is set to go vertical early 2020 and will take about three years to complete.

Meantime, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville development partners The Congress Group Inc. and AECOM Capital will be opening a 4,500 SF Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville sales gallery in the project’s neighboring 222 Building.

The sales gallery will open publicly to prospective Four Seasons Private Residences Nashville buyers and brokers by private appointment only in January 2020, with sales to begin shortly thereafter. There will be 143 individual homes available for purchase.