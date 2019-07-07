Now Hiring: Nashville’s growth creates evolving job market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville area’s numbers keep telling a success story. Unemployment in Music City and the surrounding region remains low – 2.4% in May, compared to a state average of 3.3%.

Local and regional leaders want to keep it that way.

“It’s a very strong climate for job seekers and it’s a very powerful climate for job creators,” says Nancy Eisenbrandt, the chief talent development officer at the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.

Strong, indeed. Just ten years ago, the area’s unemployment rate rose above 10%.

Nashville’s historic growth continues to shape an evolving job market. There is continual demand for workers in the service industry, construction and health care. The highly-skilled, professional job market is growing, too.

Amazon announced last fall it will build an Operations Center of Excellence to serve as the company’s eastern hub for its retail operations division. The facility will bring 5,000 jobs paying in the six-figure salary range.

The spectrum of opportunity can put job-seekers in the driver’s seat.

Signs of the times in Brentwood, Hermitage. (WKRN)

“The array of jobs that are open is so broad that you can bring a number of skills to the table and be successful,” Eisenbrandt said.

Salaries can drive employee turnover. The service industry sees it weekly. Fast food restaurants often try to do what they can to stay competitive, by offering training incentives and growth opportunities.

Individual restaurateurs see it, too.

“Generally, the turnover is new hires. They might work for a month and then walk out,” says Cary Bringle, the owner of Peg Leg Porker BBQ. “We’ve offered incentive programs. We’ve offered bonuses to bring somebody who’ll stay more than 90 days.”

