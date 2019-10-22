New speed humps, roundabouts come to South Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the growth in and around Nashville comes traffic.

With traffic, comes speeders – It’s become a big problem for one South Nashville neighborhood.

But changes are in the works that residents told News 2, are already bringing relief.

For Ben Wilder and his two dogs, walking in his neighborhood along East Ridge Drive has been a first in several years.

“I would walk them on the street, but I haven’t done that in probably two years, maybe three years because it’s just so dangerous,” said Wilder.

What changed Wilder’s mind are the new speed humps and roundabouts along with his neighborhood on East Ridge and Keeley Drives.

“They’ve been in for about three weeks so far and major improvement – cars actually going to speed limit,” said Wilder.

The traffic calming measures are part of a $50,000 project by Metro Public Works.

According to the Department, over the past five years, there have been 273 crashes with speeds regularly 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

These stats put the neighborhood in the top eight neighborhoods in Metro needing improvements.

“We have people brushed by cars, which is pretty dangerous,” said former District 30 Council Member Jason Potts.

Potts recently wrapped up his two terms as a council member for the district.

He pushed for the changes starting back in 2013 – speed cushions than a new idea.

“At the time, Nashville didn’t allow cushions at all because of emergency vehicles,” said Potts. “So these allow emergency vehicles to drive over them if they have to go at a high rate of speed because they’re spread apart.”

The issue is growing traffic in and around Nashville.

East Ridge and Keeley Drives are often used as cut-throughs to get from Nolensville Pike to I-24.

For Wilder, that meant taking a risk to get out of his own driveway.

“If you back out, good luck,” he said.

Public Works said what’s left of the project includes a last speed hump on Keeley, removing the roundabout barriers, and more signage.

As Wilder waits for those final touches, he said he’s excited for more walks to come.

“I think there will be less traffic because people won’t want to deal with the speed humps – that’s also an improvement,” said Wilder.