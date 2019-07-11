New Madison development to become home of Music City Roots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major development plan for Madison was revealed Thursday and it includes a new music and entertainment venue.

The Roots Barn will be built between FiftyForward and Amqui Station in the heart of Madison and it will be home of “Music City Roots – Live from Madison Station.”

Since the conception of Music City Roots (MCR) a decade ago, the founders of the weekly live musical variety radio show have dreamed of a permanent home.

“We are excited to be moving here to Madison Station for our first permanent home that we are going to build from the ground up,” John Walker Executive Producer of MCR told News 2.

Music City Roots, which showcases a diversity of roots and Americana music, will have a weekly presence at the venue that will offer 750 seats and space for more than 1,000 fans during standing room only shows.

Adjacent to the barn, a separate building will house a remote studio for WMOT Roots Radio station out of Middle Tennessee State University.

“Music City Roots and WMOT are one of the huge proprietors for our music, it’s a big pushing point,” said musician Trey Hensley.

The barn will present ticketed shows and private events as well.

“It’s inevitable now we will have tour buses coming, filled with conventioneers to hear real roots music outside of the downtown core,” District 8 Metro Council Member Nancy VanReece told News 2.

She says the venue is the first of several phases expected to launch on Madison Station Boulevard, which include new housing and street plans.

“You will start seeing construction at Gallatin Pike at Neelys Bend. It will come up toward FiftyForward, a beautiful roundabout will be in front of FiftyForward and then it will loop back all the way to O.H.B,” VanReece explained.

She points out that the new venue that will share our musical heritage is less than 12 miles from downtown Nashville.

“It’s a new neighborhood here in Madison. It’s just going to be a new little cool place to hang in Madison which has become a very hip, creative community as the growth of East Nashville kind of spills over into here. I’m calling it the new Bohemia,” laughed Walker.

The Roots Barn is scheduled for a grand opening in the Fall of 2020.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2019 reports.