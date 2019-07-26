New facilities breathe new life into Nashville Fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Phase one of a major overhaul at the Nashville Fairgrounds is nearly complete.

The new expo facilities will open soon, but they are already drumming up new traffic for the fairgrounds in South Nashville

This weekend the flea market has taken over, but come September the market will no longer be up on the hill, as they move to the new facilities down closer to Nolensville Pike.

Work is nearly complete on the 3 new expo buildings that total 130,000 square feet of indoor space. One of the best features of the new buildings is that they are column-free, allowing for different, bigger types of events.

Scott Wallace, the Director of Events at the Fairgrounds says the new facilities have already drawn dozens of new event dates to the fairgrounds.

“I have almost 50 additional new event dates and then folks coming in, different people coming in for the flea market new and brand new, having different types of events coming in that we’ve never had before is going to be exciting as well.”

Wallace added that the RV show, for example, will be coming as the doors are now big enough that they can drive in and they will also be bringing back the boat show now.

It’s a move long-time shoppers and vendors at the flea market are excited about.

“We live in Gallatin and we come here about once a month. It’s fun you never know what you are going to find here. All kinds of stuff you can sell here if you ever do it. We buy high and sell low,” shoppers Kirk & Maggie Johnson laughed.

Jamie Hood of the Global Swap Shop has been setting up shop at the flea market for about 8 years. She comes to town every month from about four hours away.

“I think it will be great for business. I think people will be excited to check out the new buildings, hopefully, updated facilities so you know we think it will be great,” said Hood.

Employees of the Nashville Fairgrounds plan to move into the new facilities in less than two weeks and the first event, Tristar Boxing is set to take place in the new expo August 17.

Wallace says the revamp, which includes a dog park and walking trails, has given the grounds renewed interest from the community.

