New developments popping up in Nashville’s Rolling Mill Hill

Nashville’s skyline is moving southeast as more development starts in an under-developed area, Rolling Mill Hill.

Peabody Plaza, located in Nashville’s newest district, sits on the southeast perimeter of downtown next to Pinewood Social on the corner of Hermitage Avenue and Peabody Street.

It’s a place John Eakin with Eakin Partners, the project developer, promises will be Nashville’s most iconic urban location. He hopes Peabody Plaza will bring just what this area needs.

Rendering of Peabody Plaza (Eaken Partners)

“This neighborhood, like many in Nashville, were undeveloped areas — warehouses,” Eaken explains. “These were the old trolly barns, and now it’s a thriving restaurant [and] office space, and we’re building modern, new, quality office space here.”

Once complete, the 280,000 square foot, nine-story, $90 million dollar office building will house a parking garage, a fitness facility, a restaurant with outdoor seating, a cafe, a sky view terrace and a small park.

“What this brings more than anything are great high paying jobs for Nashville, and this area where people can live, work and play in the same neighborhood,” Eakin said.

The first tenant is Concord Music, signing a lease for two floors of the office building and tripling its current employment number.

Peabody Plaza is set to open in June 2020. Once this project is complete, another project, Peabody Union, will begin, adding more apartments and retail in the area.

“We are super excited about Concord, they’re an existing client due to being in one of our buildings,” Eaken said. “They’re tripling in size and taking two full floors here at Peabody Plaza, [it’s] really an indication of what a great location this is.”

