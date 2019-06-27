New development brings first rooftop bar to Hillsboro Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hillsboro Village’s newest addition is promising to bring the area to new heights.

E3 Chophouse Nashville is a ranch to table restaurant that will have the area’s first rooftop bar.

“There was nothing on this level in the general radius of where we are,” Jeff LaRoche CEO of E3 HQ told News 2.

The very modern, three-story linear building sits on the corner of 21st Avenue & Wedgewood Avenue.

“It’s definitely dynamic from it’s look,” said LaRoche.

E3 Chophouse Nashville is modeled after the original location in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The steak house is known for its meat that comes from the E3 Ranch, which is headquartered in Kansas and prides themselves on raising all-natural angus cattle.

“We take everything we can from the animal itself, so we try to utilize everything which is a very unique thing for a restaurant. The other thing is we are a never ever product so it’s no antibiotics ever or hormones ever,” explained Rancher Jake Gross.

LeRoche said that the ranch has been around for six generations.

“I think the product we are bringing to the table is pretty proprietary and we are excited about that,” he explained.

He added that he is just as excited about the location, which didn’t come easy.

“I’d been searching for about a year for a place that made sense…down in franklin, east side, everywhere.”

Ultimately Hillsboro Village became the spot for the restaurant owned by the families of MLB player Adam LaRoche, as well as country stars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

“First of all we love Nashville, every time we’ve come here we have enjoyed it and obviously there is a huge boom going on around here with construction and everything else, we are excited about the demographic here in hillsboro village area for sure,” said LaRoche.

They have plans to open early Fall but hopes it’s even sooner.

“I want to be open more than anybody does, and we are going to get there as soon as we can.”

Ten percent of all E3 net proceeds are donated to the E3 Foundation, which grants to organizations that run programs to support veterans and groups that combat human trafficking.