New affordable apartment community to break ground in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Major development changes are coming to Madison and top of mind is the need for affordable housing.

A new apartment project “Buffalo Trail” on Dickerson Pike hopes to meet some of that demand.

Evan Holladay of LDG Development says they are going to start clearing the land in the next week.

“It’s 18.77 acres, it will be 240 units with a clubhouse. We will have a pool. The pool will be overlooking the creek here on the site, we will have a dog park, it will be a walking trail, very nice landscaping, a gated community.”



It’s a vision that’s been in the works for about three years. Holladay says the idea is to preserve some sense of affordability in Nashville, with their clientele geared towards those making a salary between $35 and $75,000.



“Entry-level firefighters, police, teachers,” he went on to explain.



With Nashville’s growth, Holladay says workforce housing is desperately needed as many are getting priced out.



“The area I think it needs more affordable housing,” said Jamie Gill who works at ABCO Roofing across from new development:



Thirty-four percent of the nearly 2,000 homes approved by rezoning in District 8 in the last four years will be available at workforce and affordable rates, according to council member Nancy VanReece.



“Dickerson Pike has not always been the most appealing place for people to come and to drive down and see a new apartment complex and development I think is a good idea and I’m excited to see how it turns out,” said Gill.



Holladay says it’s no doubt an area that will look much different in the years to come.



“This whole area is transforming; it’s really turning over and we are creating a destination here on Dickerson Pike and also creating a catalyst for more development along this neighborhood. This is a major transport corridor leading into downtown this is for families that want to be close to downtown and to be able to get to downtown very quickly, but there’s already amenities going in right here in this corridor. There is a brewery that just opened up, there is a new Hampton Inn, there’s doctors’ offices, there’s all these new amenities that’s going in right here and so we are really happy to provide that workforce housing component,” proclaimed Holladay.

The plan is to complete the new apartments in 18 months from now.

This is the second Nashville project for the developer based out of Louisville and there are more in the works.

LDG Development hopes to close next year on another project near Skyline hospital.

Holladay says it will be called the 808 at Skyline and the plans include a public park, as well as a coffee or ice cream shop.