Neighbors organize to get more sidewalks in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jennifer Petsche takes a walk near her job in The Nations every day.

“You’re walking in the street, hoping and praying,” Petsche said. She says she prays that she doesn’t get hit by a car.

“You can go up and down any of these streets, and there’s nothing,” she said. “There’s no sidewalks.”

It’s a concern Liz Parrott and other neighbors have turned into action. They’re placing door hangers throughout the neighborhood, organizing to get more sidewalks.

“We’re going to everybody in the neighborhood,” Parrott said. “We’re walking up to doors. And, we want them to take a survey.”

“You’re dodging moving cars,” she said. ” It’s just unsafe all around.”

Parrott says the goal is to get sidewalks on at least 10 streets.

But, Metro council member Mary Carolyn Roberts says there’s not enough money in the city’s budget.

“Safety issues are absolutely my number one concern,” Roberts said.

“It’s very frustrating as a councilperson to want to do something so badly and not have the funds to do it or the means to do it.”

Parrott says they’re collecting signatures through an online survey which will be presented to the city.

She says she wants to get something done before someone is hurt or worse.

“People speed through here all the time,” Parrott said. “You have to be totally alert.”