Nashville’s largest for-rent residential project in history tops out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A significant change to the Nashville skyline, as the residential tower at 5th and Broadway tops out.

At 34 levels high, “The Place at Fifth + Broadway” is not only the tallest for-rent residential tower in the state, but it’s the closest to Music City’s main street you can get.

The tower offers sweeping views no matter which direction you look, but it’s the location that is drawing interested tenants.

“This is a big move towards true urban living in Nashville,” Burgin Dossett Vice President of Brookfield Properties Development told News 2:

The Place is one element of a much bigger project that will directly connect the apartment tower to more than 200,000 square feet of retail and entertainment, the National Museum of African American Music, and the future headquarters of AllianceBernstein within Fifth + Broadway.

“The idea is you could work in the office tower, shop within the retail complex including sundries and perhaps groceries and live within the residential tower. So literally everything right there within your fingertips within several hundred feet,” Dossett explained.

Shake Shack, Slim and Husky’s Pizza and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken are some of the restaurants that will be opening within the internal street featuring 2 sided retail.

Overhaul of the old convention center hasn’t been an easy task. Skanska, as a general contractor, coordinated thousands of construction industry professionals to oversee the project.

“This arguably is kind of the 50-yard line of downtown and all major events from the parades to the Predators at Bridgestone etc. all that stuff happens there, significant volumes of people so working around that working in that has been a challenge, but I think we’ve done well.”

To reach the topping out milestone, the Skanska team performed more than 1.7 million work hours.

They plan to have residents moving into the space come Spring.

How much it will cost to live there is still being ironed out, but they are looking at around $3 on average per square foot.

