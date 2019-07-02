Nashville rents rise 2.2% in the last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashvillians rents are on the rise again, according to a study from Apartment List.

The study found that the average price of rent in Nashville has increased by 1.2% in the last month and 2.2% year-over-year.

However, the median rent price for a two-bedroom house or apartment in Nashville is $1,160, which is below the national average of $1,190.

Likewise, Nashville is not the only place where rents are increasing. The trend is happening across all 10 of the largest cities across the state as well.

Nationwide, the most significant rises in rent typically happen between March and June.

Nashville also didn’t crack the top 10 when it comes to metropolitan areas with the fastest growing rents. Right now, the cities experiencing the quickest growth and rise in rents are Henderson, Nevada (outside Las Vegas) where there was a 5.1% increase in the last year, and Mesa, Arizona (a suburb of Pheonix), which experienced a 4.4% rise in rent. With Las Vegas and Pheonix taking third and fourth on the same list.

After that, Raleigh, North Carolina, rounds out the top five, and Austin, Texas is sixth.

