Nashville Fairgrounds unveils new expo facilities with boxing event Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Construction of Nashville’s first major league soccer stadium is even closer to beginning.

But first, to make way for the multimillion-dollar project at the fairgrounds, expo facilities on the property had to be rebuilt.

This weekend’s boxing event will happen in just one portion of the new expo facility, which is just over 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

Fairgrounds Executive Director, Laura Womack, says the expo’s debut is progress. Once construction is fully complete on the new expo facilities, the old ones are supposed to be demolished, making way for Nashville’s first Major League Soccer stadium.

For the past two years, the coalition “Save Our Fairgrounds” has actively tried to stop the construction of the stadium, saying it would negatively impact the Nashville flea market.

There is legislation to be considered by Metro council next week that could delay the construction of the major league soccer stadium.

The bill would stop any more demolitions at the fairgrounds until a lawsuit between the Save our Fairgrounds Coalition and Metro government is resolved. But so far, construction for the MLS stadium is set to begin once those old facilities are demolished.

While that fight continues, plans are still moving forward and fairgrounds leadership is adapting.

“I do look at it like an evolution and what these buildings give us is that look into the future of being here for 55 more years,” said Womack.

Tri-Star Boxing Promoter Matt Young commented on the future of the fairgrounds’ expo facilities, saying he hopes to accomplish a lot with boxing,

“Absolutely, Nashville can be a fight town. We’ve got a great group of fans they don’t just live here they come from around too.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for Saturday’s boxing event. Exhibition fights start at 6:15 p.m. and professional fights start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and so far, over 1,200 have been sold. Organizers told News 2 that tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. Click here for more Nashville 2019 reports.