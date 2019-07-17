Nashville airport continues to break records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville continues to grow and change and a perfect example of this is at Nashville International Airport.

The airport announced it broke a lot of records over the last fiscal year.

More than 17 million people passed through the airport, which is a new record.

It was also the first year the airport increased its single-year passenger numbers by more than two million.

It’s the sixth straight record-setting year for BNA.

This comes as construction continues as part of the BNA Vision project, which includes a new concourse, hotel and parking options.

