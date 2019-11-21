Murfreesboro City Block to soon see drastic change

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A place known for its history is now seeing historic growth, with a full city block seeing a drastic change.

Plans are a go for a mixed-use re-development downtown giving residents more workspace, housing and parking and visitors, a new place to sleep.

Crews are set to break ground in 2020 or even earlier on the two and a half acre downtown block between Church, College, Lytle, and Spring Streets on the site that was once known as First United Methodist Church.

Coming in June 2023, 55 condos, a 500-space parking facility, a 110 room hotel, and office and retail space will sit in the heart of downtown Murfreesboro.

Both the bell tower and sanctuary of the historic structure will be preserved.

Craig Tindall, Murfreesboro’s City Manager hopes the history of the city will stay alive through this re-development.

“That was very important to us and this developer has done very well designing that incorporating that into the project and really making it a special place,” Tindall said.

During construction, the project is expected to generate more than 1,500 construction jobs, resulting in long-term job creation, an estimated 520 full-time positions.

The project is set to cost $60-$70 million.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that we need something like this in the downtown we’re not getting smaller we’re getting larger,” Jack Mitchell said, a local attorney, who works across the street from the site.

Though construction isn’t always convenient, Mitchell and others agree, it’s a small price to pay for a welcomed change.