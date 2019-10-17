MTSU graduates prepared to fill Tennessee’s workforce needs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Each year on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), thousands of young people are graduating with the knowledge and skills to meet our region’s workforce needs.

MTSU told News 2 that the University has almost 25,000 alumni working in Rutherford County, and across the greater Nashville area, more than 64,000.

The University has at least 15 distinct “Ready to Work” degrees. In each degree, a student graduates with not only a Bachelor’s but a niche skillset.

One of the “Ready to Work” degrees is Concrete and Construction Management. Autumn Gates is a student in the program,

“So my dad is in the construction industry and I’ve gone to concrete conventions all my life, I just fell in love with it.”

“Our Concrete and Construction Management program I’m told, consistently for the past few years…there are seven jobs that are available for every graduate. That is phenomenal,” said Dr. Sidney McPhee, MTSU President.

Kevin Overall is an adjunct professor in the Concrete and Construction Management program, he’s also an alumnus of the program. He said the program’s coursework gives students a variety of options outside the classroom.

“Some of these students are striving to be construction project managers or interns for the summer …so they may go work for a contractor.”

Other “Ready to Work” programs include; aerospace, mechatronics, recording industry, and computer science.

“The list goes on with the number of programs that we offer that prepare students to walk right in the industry, and provide the kind of workforce needed for this region.” said Dr. McPhee

Autumn Gates added that her time at MTSU has solidified her prospects in the concrete industry, “those women who don’t really think that they can do it, they definitely can do it.”

To read more about MTSU’s Ready to Work programs click here.

