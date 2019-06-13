Lime, Lyft announce scooter safety initiatives ahead of Mayor Briley’s deadline

Just weeks after Nashville mayor, David Briley, sent a letter to scooter companies asking for scooter safety reform, Lime scooters announced four new initiatives.

Lime stated that safety is their number one priority.

Starting this weekend, they will host a “Lime Scooter First Ride Academy,” so that people can learn the rules of the road.

This is a free weekly training course that will ensure that Nashvillians know the basics of how to ride a scooter safely.

They are also scanning drivers licenses with their app to ensure that no drivers are underage.

Lilli Krauss, Lime Operations Manager in Nashville stated, “We are really committed to safety and we feel like having educated and knowledgeable riders who are comfortable on the scooters will really help with the overall safety of scooters in Nashville

Lime also said that there’s a ‘verification’ feature on the app to ensure that the drivers are in the right frame of mind while riding.

They will also be implementing eyes on the ground with Lime experts watching for safety violations and educating the public.

—

As the deadline prompted by Mayor Briley for safer scooter conditions draws near, Lyft scooters have reached out to News 2 with a plan of their own.

During CMA Fest this past weekend, they hosted a safety informational session and handed out helmets to educate riders on the importance of obeying the rules of the road.

According to the Lyft representative, they are also working with Work Bike Nashville as a safety partner. They will be hosting a scooter riding demo this Saturday, June 15th.

Kaitlyn, the Lyft representative wishes to ensure that safety is fundamental to Lyft and that they encourage all riders to wear helmets and stay off sidewalks.

Lyft will be participating in the BPAC’s policy ride in an effort to work with the city, and to improve the infrastructure that is in place.