‘Jumping off’ trend hits Nashville, forcing delays on home closings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A busy housing market, means it’s a busy time for suppliers, but for some, demand is too high and it’s prompting delays.

That hold up is impacting future homeowners. Some are moving back closing dates, while others are displaced.

Scott Hull recently bought a home in Mt. Juliet, started renovations, and plans to move in this Saturday.

“We’ve got a very tight timeline as you can imagine,” he said.

Monday, he received an update he didn’t like.

“They’re running far behind.”

Turns out, installation on his kitchen cabinets are now a month behind schedule, prompting the Hull’s to push their move back twice.

“You’re left helpless with certain things you cant do until those cabinets come in,” Jeff Checko said, a re-location director at REMAX Advantage.

No cabinets mean no countertops and no hardwood floors and for some, no closing date.

“If I had known we were looking at this date all along I would have been able to tell my hardware floor guys I had scheduled for Friday that it’s going to be next Tuesday,” Checko said. “Although everybody tries to put their best foot forward and deliver things in a timely manner there are a lot of things that happen as a byproduct of a busy marketplace, that being delays.”

Checko says local companies aren’t setting proper expectations, telling News 2 that people are taking on as much work as they can in order to capture as much product and business as they can and they’re biting off more than they can chew.

“They’ll set up, spend a day or two working, then disappear,” Checko said. “Really, what they’re doing they’re going to another job and setting up camp there.

Checko mentions the current trend, a term called “jumping off”.



“When guys want to take as much work as they can and the result is they don’t finish in the timeline they gave you and you end up with delays as a result of that,” he said, adding it’s forcing homeowners like Hull to reschedule movers, or even worse, extend their lease.

Checko says once the consumer gets more power in the market, those who are failing to deliver now, will pay a price for their bad business practice later.

But for now, his advice for builders or those buying a home is to look into representation and find an educated realtor, because they know the process and can keep things on track.

