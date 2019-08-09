H&M pulls out of Fifth & Broadway project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fashion chain H&M has pulled out of the Fifth + Broadway project being built in Downtown Nashville.

Hall Strategies confirmed to News 2 that the fashion giant, who was one of the first tenants in the project, decided to pull out of the development.

“H&M was an early believer in Fifth + Broadway and we thank them for helping to jumpstart our vision for how the project could redefine what is possible in downtown Nashville,” said a Hall Strategies spokesperson.

The statement from Hall Strategies went on to say that some fo H&M’s strategies have changed since then and it was a mutual agreement to part ways.

“They originally signed on more than two years ago, and some of their strategies have changed since then thus it was a mutual and amicable decision with H&M to go in a different direction.”

Hall Strategies said the retail and entertainment portion of the project is 75% leased.

Other fashion retailers for the project are expected to be announced in the future.

