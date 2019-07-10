Historic Germantown neighborhood experiencing business boom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The historic Germantown neighborhood is booming and there’s no sign of it slowing down.

Every day it seems like more restaurants, apartments and boutiques are popping up and the biggest development is yet to come.

“The whole town is under construction,” proclaimed Gabriel Raven who works at the new Japanese restaurant O-Ku in the area.

O-Ku’s parent company is based out of Charleston and while the building seems to sit almost alone at the corner of Van Buren Street and Adams Street, they are excited about the growth that lies ahead of them.

“We’ve got The Griff apartments that opened just next to us and then right out front are going to be some Ford Fry restaurants that’s coming out of Atlanta. There should be three different restaurants that’s coming in that location. The cement property behind us is for sale so I’m sure more apartments are slated for there,” Raven explained.

The Ford Fry restaurants; Optimist, Le Loup and Star Rover will be located at Hammer Mill and are planned to open later this year.

Down the street, one of the biggest transformations will be when the former Neuhoff meat packing plant is developed into a mixed-used facility and reactivates the river.

“There’s going to be a ton of renovation activity that goes into that development piece. There will be some new construction that goes into that, but I think it’s going to absolutely enhance what we see here in terms of people who are living here already in a residential community that has a long legacy having access to a new district, being able to get right to the river, making the greenway even more appealing as a sort of piece of urban tissue and sort of celebrating the history of the neighborhood,” explained Councilman Freddie O’Connell.

Councilman O’Connell says while the area is changing, many of the new developments are still embracing the character of the historic neighborhood.

“Germantown is fascinating because it is a historic neighborhood and more than just a name, they do have one of Nashville’s historic preservation zoning overlays.”

