Group releases renderings for Nashville MLB stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is home to an NFL, NHL, and soon an MLS franchise, and now a group wants to add MLB to that list. The group has released renderings of a possible stadium.

The plans show the stadium on the east bank of the Cumberland River. It would also have room for an entertainment venue.

The managing director tells News 2, the project is still in the exploratory phase, and they have no commitments in place.

Currently, there has been no indication from the MLB that an expansion is in the works.