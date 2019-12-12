Franklin’s first downtown hotel opens, bringing other development with it

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Located in the heart of its charming historic downtown– a Franklin first– with many calling it ‘the living room of Franklin.’

“With all the changes that have been done, it’s been nice,” Edward Strong said, who has lived in the area since the 70s. “It hasn’t been done overnight it’s been very gradual and to me, I think it’s been fantastic.”

It may be hard to believe, but The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, is the first hotel to plant roots in Franklin’s immediate downtown.

The property offers 119 guestrooms and suites, just steps away from the Franklin Square and Historic Main Street.

Guest rooms mimic a traditional Southern home, with features such as mudroom entryways, expansive bathroom vanities, herringbone and chevron patterns, and local artwork. All rooms and suites are pet-friendly and include a welcome pet amenity.

“It used to be people would come to Nashville and the concierge would say ‘hey you should go check out Franklin’ and people would fall in love with it and ask where to stay and they had nowhere to refer people to,” Justin Forster said, the hotel’s General Manager. “Now they have a place that represents Franklin really well.”

The Harpeth Hotel also introduces two new dining venues to Franklin’s culinary scene.

Both guests and locals can enjoy 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails, an upscale, chef-driven restaurant and bar serving contemporary American with a southern twist and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, a European-style coffee bar, named after the McGavock family.

In addition, The Harpeth offers more than 5,000 square feet of flexible event space along with a courtyard and library with a cozy fireplace.

“Franklin is already on the map, it’s already a popular travel destination this is just going to help it much more,” Foster said.

The hotel is located at 130 2nd Avenue N in Franklin, Tennessee, along the banks of the Harpeth River, walking distance to Franklin Square and Historic Main Street.







In addition to the hotel, and currently in the works, is The Harpeth Square.

The project includes 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 150 leased residences, office space, and a five-story parking garage.