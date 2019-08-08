East Nashville district requests rezoning more than almost anywhere else in the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents in East Nashville are receiving notices for rezoning bills on the table in Metro Council more often than almost anywhere else in the city.

“A lot of things have changed in this neighborhood,” Parker Wishik who lives off Gallatin Pike near Trinity Lane, “You’ve seen some of the new construction that’s happening right now and those have sprung up within the last couple of weeks.”

Council considered 25 requests from Wishik’s neighborhood in one meeting Tuesday night. The second to last meeting for District 5 Councilman Scott Davis.

Compare that number to three proposals in a total of four years in Bellevue District 35.

The next councilman for District 5, Sean Parker, is already feeling the pressure.

“We’re still weeks away from me being sworn in and me taking the position, and folks are already calling left and right wanting to meet and talk,” Parker told News 2.

The Metro Planning Department told News 2 East and North Nashville receive more rezoning requests than any other districts. Adding that people are trying to create more residential and commercial property closer to downtown in economically distressed areas that are not previously zoned for such density.

Which means, overall, the area just wasn’t designed for Nashville’s growth. Tall and skinnies popping up, businesses moving in, and nowhere for people to park.

“Part of my frustration is there is a high amount of foot traffic, a high amount of car traffic. We also have people who just speed through,” Wishik said.

Parker’s challenge will be to ease those frustrations while accommodating demand.

“I want to make sure that there’s balance between the wants of developers and the needs of the community, I want to make sure the community is benefitting from the growth,” Parker explained, “I hope to see more of it concentrated along our major corridors like Dickerson, I think that will relieve some of the pressure on our established neighborhoods.”

