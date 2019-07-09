DCSO combatting city growth with mobile booking units

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside Metro Poice, bringing their ‘holding cell on wheels.’

“Today if you make an arrest in Nashville and go to the mobile unit, it takes 23 minutes to book a person, so that officer is back in their zone in 23 minutes,” Sheriff Darron Hall explained. “If you come to Nashville, it’s an hour and a half — that’s not traffic and travel, that’s just the process once you get here. That’s the spirit of it, lets get the officers back to the zones they need to be in.”

The Sheriff says their Mobile Booking unit is being used more now, than ever and it’s just one of the ways the department is adjusting to the city’s growth.

The Mobile Booking Unit launched in 2010, equipped with everything required to book suspects. The Sheriff’s department needs more mobile units, but lack of funding is holding them back.

Sheriff Daron Hall says the decked-out-RV is the future of policing, especially in a city that’s growing.

“We don’t have the staffing it takes to run the second one. If it was funded tonight, we’d have them running seven days a week,” Hall said.

Fast growth has pushed the department to de-centralize and they’re doing so with their Mobile Booking Units, which save the department time and the city money.

Sheriff Hall says he requested the money about a year ago and didn’t get it.

“The present mayor obviously didn’t see fit to fund the other unit, we’re gonna keep pushing to do tha,” Hall said. “We’re told there’s money trouble, but we found money for schools in the past couple of days, so maybe there’s a way to find money for this.”

Mayor David Briley released the following statement to News 2:

Mayor Briley’s recently passed budget allocated more than $75 million for the Sheriff’s Office, while also providing a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment for all Sheriff’s Office employees. As they are equipment, mobile booking units are funded through the 4% reserve fund, which is separate from the Mayor’s submitted operating budget. While funds to pay for additional full-time employees would need to come out of money allocated from the operating budget, it is largely up to the department head to decide how this money is used within a particular department. Mayor Briley will continue to make public safety a top priority moving forward and will always be committed to working to provide our officers with the resources they need to keep us all safe.

